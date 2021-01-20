New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 334000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

