Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) Shares Up 0.7%

Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWGI) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.94. 820,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 151,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Newgioco Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07.

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

