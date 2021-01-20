Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $706,546.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $706,546.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

