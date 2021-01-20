NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $642.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00420211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,757,508,138 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

