NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.75. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

