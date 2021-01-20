NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 24 Hours

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $307,409.26 and approximately $9,093.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,750.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.31 or 0.01399422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.00560122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009525 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00165255 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.