NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $13.63 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. NEXT has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $21,769.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

