NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Trading Up 14.2%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $113.00. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.