NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 370.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

