NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

