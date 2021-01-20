NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. NextGen Healthcare has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.83-0.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.83-0.93 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

