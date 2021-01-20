Nexty Trading Down 20% This Week (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexty has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexty has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00050302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00257355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064434 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.