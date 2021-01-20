Nexus (NXS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $121,972.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and approximately $121,972.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,505,878 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

