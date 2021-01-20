NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 3,456,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,569,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 184,877 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

