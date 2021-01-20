Noir Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Noir has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $198,912.55 and $344.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00112084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,416,827 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

