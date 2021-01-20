Noku (NOKU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,016.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Noku has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $9,016.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

