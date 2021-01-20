noob.finance ($NOOB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $569.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $26,159.15 and $569.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00120158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257199 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064843 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

noob.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.