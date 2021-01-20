Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

