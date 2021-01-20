Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Up 40%

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT)’s share price rose 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 489,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 91,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, lithium, vanadium, and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Tomboko property, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers situated in the Siguiri Basin, North-eastern Guinea; the Diguifara permit covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers located in Guinea, West Africa; and the Cottonwood property situated in Garfield County, Utah.

