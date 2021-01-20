North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Down 2.7%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 13,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 35,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMMC)

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

