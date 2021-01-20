Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 7,051,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,729,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.