Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 81,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 159,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$143.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.75 million during the quarter.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

