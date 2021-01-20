Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.70.

TSE:NPI traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.26. 501,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,220. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$50.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

