Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.50. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.85.

TSE:NPI traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 248,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,224. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$50.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

