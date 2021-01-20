Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 11720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Specifically, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

