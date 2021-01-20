nOS Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00050180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00258219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064813 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.47 or 0.93022153 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

