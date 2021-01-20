Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.36

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.36 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.