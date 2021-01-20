Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.36

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.36 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.
NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.