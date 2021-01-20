NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 13.9%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 6,037,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,854,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

