NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 13.9%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 6,037,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,854,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.
