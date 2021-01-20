Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,060 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of Novartis worth $201,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. 30,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

