Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.