Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Shares Up 12.8%

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $26.71. 930,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 413,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

