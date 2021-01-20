NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.28. 1,319,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,489,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get NOW alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NOW by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.