NPCoin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $304,374.51 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007455 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/