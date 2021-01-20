Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski Sells 10,156 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 455,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,939. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

