Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski Sells 10,156 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 455,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,939. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
