Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NUS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 455,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,939. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

