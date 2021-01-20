NuBits (USNBT) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One NuBits token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.50 million and $566.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001231 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00045697 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

