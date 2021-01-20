NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 7%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 953,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,652,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist assumed coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get NuCana alerts:

The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $4,136,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.