Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $89,208.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

