Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Capitalization of $685,467.69

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $685,467.69 and approximately $280.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

