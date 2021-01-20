NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.40 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. NULS has a total market cap of $27.40 million and $15.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00259764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064757 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

