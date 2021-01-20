Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 12.4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares shot up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $50.17. 455,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 314,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

