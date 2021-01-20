NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Trading Up 10.4%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 44,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 30,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

About NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant.

