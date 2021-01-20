NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 525.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

