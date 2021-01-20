nYFI (N0031) Price Down 12.9% This Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $518,844.84 and $111,547.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

