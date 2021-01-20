Nyzo Reaches One Day Volume of $575,415.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $575,415.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00050565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00120336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064400 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.