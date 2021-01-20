O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading Up 7.1%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 305,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 507,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OIIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

