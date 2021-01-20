Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $680.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

