Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.92. 1,367,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,095,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition in the third quarter worth $552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $737,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

