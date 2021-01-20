Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $88.86 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $88.86 million and $12.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00104916 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000961 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00345105 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012641 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

