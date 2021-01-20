OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average of $177.90.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

